Chinese food delivery giant Meituan posts 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

March 24, 2023 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by Casey Hall for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, March 24 - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan 3690.HK posted a bigger-than-expected 21.4% rise in quarterly revenue on Friday as it fended off competition from powerful rivals such as Alibaba-backed Ele.me.

Meituan - whose so-called super app provides services ranging from bike-sharing, movie ticketing, mapping, to food delivery and restaurant bookings - said its total revenue rose to 60.13 billion yuan ($8.76 billion) for the three months ended December, from 49.52 billion yuan a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a revenue of 57.88 billion yuan, data from Refinitiv shows.

Its net loss for the fourth quarter narrowed to 1.08 billion yuan, from a loss of 5.34 billion yuan a year earlier.

Meituan was hit hard by COVID-19 curbs last year but it swung to a profit in the third quarter as it cut back investment on new initiatives.

($1 = 6.8641 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Casey.hall@thomsonreuters.com))

