Chinese food delivery firm Meituan says Q4 revenue jumps 35%

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan 3690.HK on Friday reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat market forecasts, driven by a surge in on-demand services.

Meituan, whose services include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, said revenue rose 34.7% in October-December from a year earlier to 37.92 billion yuan ($5.80 billion)

That compared with the 39.17 billion yuan average of 14 analyst estimates, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.

($1 = 6.5417 Chinese yuan renminbi)

