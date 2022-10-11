World Markets

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

Contributor
Abdelhadi Ramahi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

A "flying car" built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng Inc made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets.

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A "flying car" built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng Inc 9868.HK made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets.

The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers - two at each corner of the vehicle.

Monday's unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai was described by its manufacturer as an "important base for the next generation of flying cars."

"We are making step-by-step (moves) to the international market," said Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht. "First we selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world."

(Reporting by Abdelhadi Ramahi in Dubai Editing by Dominic Evans and Matthew Lewis)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular