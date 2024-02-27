Chinese firm Fujian Jinhua cleared of US allegations that it stole trade secrets

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd was cleared on Tuesday of U.S. allegations that the Chinese chipmaker stole trade secrets, in a case that fanned tensions in an intensifying technology race between the United States and China.

U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco on Tuesday found the company not guilty after a non-jury trial, according to an entry in the U.S. online court records system.

The U.S. Justice Department in 2018 announced an indictment against state-owned Fujian Jinhua, alleging it stole intellectual property from U.S.-based Micron Technology MU.O.

That same year, U.S. authorities added the Chinese firm to a list of entities that cannot buy components, software or technology goods from U.S. firms.

The company had pleaded not guilty in 2019.

