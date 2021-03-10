Chinese firm BYD increases solar panel production in Brazil

By Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - Chinese company BYD Co is increasing solar panel production in Brazil, adding a second production shift and increasing its workforce by 20%, an executive of the company's Brazilian subsidiary said.

Demand for solar power equipment has risen in Brazil as solar energy had the highest growth in the country last year, outpacing thermal and wind energy.

Adalberto Maluf, director at the subsidiary, said demand had been increasing slowly during the second half of 2020, but growth picked up since January.

The company hired 60 new employees and added a second shift at its factory in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, he said.

The company may decide to create a third shift in the second half of the year if demand keeps growing, he said. Current production capacity of 250 megawatts a year could increase to 400 megawatts.

BYD expects to sell 1 gigawatt in solar panels this year in the country.

