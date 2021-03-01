Chinese fintech platforms should meet capital requirements in two years

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - China's financial technology companies have a maximum of two years to meet capital adequacy requirements, said Guo Shuqing, head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, at a news conference on Tuesday.

Micro lenders, consumer finance firms and banks operated by internet platforms should all have adequate capital like other financial institutions, Guo said.

Mentioning the restructuring of Alibaba's fintech arm Ant Group 688688.SS, Guo said there's no restriction on the specific financial business Ant can develop, but all financial activities they undertake, no matter what form, should be regulated by laws.

(Reporting by Tina Qiao, Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Se Young Lee in Washington; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.