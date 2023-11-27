News & Insights

US Markets

Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein files for U.S. IPO - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/CHEN LIN

November 27, 2023 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by Pritam Biswas and Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 4, 5

Nov 27 (Reuters) - China-founded fashion company Shein has confidentially filed to go public in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The fast-fashion giant has been working with at least three investment banks about a potential IPO and was in talks with the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, Reuters had reported in July.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley have been hired as lead underwriters on the offering, which could happen in 2024. the WSJ report said.

Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company was valued at more than $60 billion in May and is expected to become the most valuable China-founded company to go public in the United States since ride-hailing giant Didi Global's 92Sy.MU debut in 2021 at $68 billion valuation.

Fast-fashion has been gaining popularity in the United States with Shein partnering with SPARC Group, a joint venture between Forever 21 owner Authentic Brands AUTH.N and mall operator Simon Property SPG.N, as the online fashion retailer and its rivals look to expand their market reach.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPG
NDAQ
ICE
JPM
GS
MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.