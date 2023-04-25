News & Insights

Commodities

Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein plans to focus more on sustainability

Credit: REUTERS/CHEN LIN

April 25, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Helen Reid and Corina Pons for Reuters ->

Adds context and comments on growth and inventory

BARCELONA, April 25 (Reuters) - Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein plans to become more focused on sustainability, Executive Vice Chairman Donald Tang said on Tuesday, adding that consumers are no longer just concerned about affordability.

Shein sells $10 dresses and $5 tops and has taken market share from other affordable fashion retailers. The company produces clothing in China to sell online in the United States, Europe and Asia and has been criticised for promoting throwaway fashion.

"Consumers these days are no longer looking just at price: in the next phase to continue to grow you need to have ESG in mind," Tang said at the World Retail Congress in Barcelona.

ESG, an acronym for environmental, social, and governance, is a term used to describe corporations' efforts to be more responsible.

Tang said that Shein is offering customers an option to pick higher-quality materials and pay a premium for them for certain items.

Tang also said the company continues to grow "very robustly", and regularly has less than 2% of unsold inventory, he said.

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Corina Pons Editing by David Goodman and Sharon Singleton)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7584 155 200 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.