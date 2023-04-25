Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein focuses on sustainability

BARCELONA, April 25 (Reuters) - Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein plans to become more focused on sustainability, Executive Vice Chairman Donald Tang said on Tuesday, adding that consumers are no longer just concerned about affordability.

"Consumers these days are no longer looking just at price," Tang said at the World Retail Congress in Barcelona.

