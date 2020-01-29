Chinese farmers, supermarkets race to supply food to locked down Wuhan

China has told farmers to step up vegetable production, opened roads for delivery trucks and is punishing those trying to profit in order to keep feeding residents of the locked down city of Wuhan at the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak.
