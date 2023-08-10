News & Insights

Chinese exchanges to study ways to cut trading cost, stimulate market

August 10, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by Samuel Shen and Twinnie Siu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The stock exchanges of Shanghai and Shenzhen said on Thursday they will study measures to lower investors' cost of trading and improve liquidity in order to further stimulate the market.

Measures include the introduction of after-hours fixed price trading mechanism for ETFs, and to release the English version of transaction supervision business rules to improve transparency.

The bourses will balance between smooth trading and crackdown on excessive speculation, they said in statements posted on their websites.

