Chinese Ex-Banker Says Digital Currency Should Replace Fiat Money
A former vice president of a top Chinese bank has argued that digital currency should replace fiat in the nationâs financial systems.
- Yongli Wang, previously of the Bank of China, said in a WeChat post that wide use of digital currencies would encourage monetary reform, as reported by media outlet The Global Times on Sunday.
- Wang, now a director of the Haixia Blockchain Research Institute, also said China would use digital currency as a substitute for cash in circulation initially, but that could impact its market competitiveness if confined solely to that role.
- Digital currencies, he said, could help to bolster liquidity in an economy, while placing limits on excessive issuance of physical cash.
- Wang added that preventing too much cash being printed would help maintain monetary and financial stability.
- One way forward, he suggested, would be to provide exclusive âbasic accountsâ on the central bankâs digital currency platform for all social entities, per the report.
- Bank of China is one of the nationâs four biggest state-owned commercial banks.
- The former VPâs comments come at a time when Chinaâs biggest banks and other commercial entities have begun trialing the pilot of the central bankâs Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DC/EP) system.
- The digital currency, often dubbed the digital yuan, is designed to facilitate the replacement of all the nationâs cash in circulation in the coming decade.
