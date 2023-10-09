News & Insights

Chinese EV startup WM Motor files for bankruptcy

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

October 09, 2023 — 11:43 pm EDT

Written by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) startup WM Motor has filed for bankruptcy, according to the national enterprise bankruptcy information disclosure platform.

A court in Shanghai is handling the bankruptcy case, according to the disclosure dated Monday.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

