Chinese EV startup WM Motor files for bankruptcy

BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) startup WM Motor has filed for bankruptcy, according to the national enterprise bankruptcy information disclosure platform.

A court in Shanghai is handling the bankruptcy case, according to the disclosure dated Monday.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

