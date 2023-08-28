News & Insights

Technology

Chinese EV Startup Buys a Smart Car Business

August 28, 2023 — 08:46 pm EDT

Written by David Bartosiak for Zacks ->

  • Chinese EV startup Xpeng (XPEV) acquires Didi Global Inc.'s smart-car development business for $744 million in an all-stock deal.
  • Xpeng and Didi will collaborate on "Project MONA" to target the mass market with an affordable EV priced around $20,500.
  • Didi becomes a strategic shareholder in Xpeng, holding approximately 3.25% of outstanding shares with a 24-month lock-up period.
  • Xpeng's usual car pricing is around $27,400, but MONA's vehicles will be marketed differently.
  • Xpeng aims to leverage Didi's vehicle data to enhance its autonomous driving algorithms.
  • The collaboration's scope includes fleet management, marketing, insurance, charging facilities, robotaxis, and international markets; Xpeng's shares rise 5.5% after the news.
  • Xpeng already has a deal in place with Volkswagen to develop two new EV cars for China
  • The news sent Xpeng shares up 5.5% in pre-market trading Monday August 28th, 2023

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How To Profit From Trillions On Spending For Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XPEV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.