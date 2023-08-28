Chinese EV Startup Buys a Smart Car Business

Chinese EV startup Xpeng ( XPEV ) acquires Didi Global Inc.'s smart-car development business for $744 million in an all-stock deal.

acquires Didi Global Inc.'s smart-car development business for $744 million in an all-stock deal. Xpeng and Didi will collaborate on "Project MONA" to target the mass market with an affordable EV priced around $20,500.

Didi becomes a strategic shareholder in Xpeng, holding approximately 3.25% of outstanding shares with a 24-month lock-up period.

Xpeng's usual car pricing is around $27,400, but MONA's vehicles will be marketed differently.

Xpeng aims to leverage Didi's vehicle data to enhance its autonomous driving algorithms.

The collaboration's scope includes fleet management, marketing, insurance, charging facilities, robotaxis, and international markets; Xpeng's shares rise 5.5% after the news.

Xpeng already has a deal in place with Volkswagen to develop two new EV cars for China

The news sent Xpeng shares up 5.5% in pre-market trading Monday August 28th, 2023

