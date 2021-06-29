Chinese EV Maker Xpeng to raise $1.8 bln in Hong Kong listing -sources

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc XPEV.N will raise $1.8 billion by pricing its shares at HK$165 each as part of its Hong Kong dual primary listing, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The people could not be identified as the information was not yet public.

Xpeng declined to comment on the pricing guidance given to investors.

($1 = 7.7625 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

