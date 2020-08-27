World Markets
Chinese EV maker Xpeng shares jump 54% in NYSE debut

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SUN YILEI

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc's shares jumped 54% in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, after raising $1.5 billion in its upsized initial public offering.

Shares of Xpeng, which counts Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba BABA.N and Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK among its backers, opened at $23.10 per American Depositary Share (ADS), up from the raised offer price of $15 per ADS.

