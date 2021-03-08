Chinese EV maker Xpeng Q4 net loss narrows 42% y/y

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng Inc XPEV.N said on Monday its net loss in the fourth quarter last year narrowed 42% compared with the same period in 2019, as EV sales increased in the world's biggest car market.

New York-listed Xpeng said its net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 787.4 million yuan ($120.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 1,354.6 million for the same period of 2019.

The maker of the P7 sedan and the G3 sport-utility vehicle is planning to build a third car plant in China. Xpeng, which sells mainly in China and competes with Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Nio Inc NIO.N, delivered 12,964 vehicles in the last three months of 2020.

($1 = 6.5292 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.