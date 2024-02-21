News & Insights

Chinese EV maker Xpeng establishes strategic partnership with UAE's Ali&Sons

February 21, 2024 — 10:50 pm EST

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Xpeng Inc 9868.HK announced on Thursday it has established a strategic partnership with UAE-based conglomerate Ali&Sons, as the Chinese electric vehicle maker ramps up its overseas expansion.

The announcement adds to Xpeng's partnerships with local firms for the Egypt, Azerbaijan, Jordan and Lebanon markets.

Multiple Xpeng models will go on sale and be delivered to five Middle East and North Africa countries from the second quarter, the company said in a statement on its WeChat account.

