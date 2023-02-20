Chinese EV maker Nio to build 1,000 battery-swap stations in 2023

February 20, 2023 — 09:33 pm EST

Written by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) startup Nio Inc 9866.HK plans to build 1,000 battery-swapping stations in 2023 to bring the total number of such facilities to 2,300 by year-end, its founder and chairman, William Li, said on Tuesday.

Nio will build 400 along highways and 600 in urban areas with a focus on third- and fourth-tier cities and counties, Li said in a post on Nio's social media platform.

