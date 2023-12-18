News & Insights

Chinese EV Maker Nio Secures $2.2 Bln Investment From Abu Dhabi Investor

December 18, 2023 — 01:39 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO Inc. (NIO), on Monday announced that it has received a $2.2 billion investment from an Abu Dhabi investor.

NIO announced that it has entered into a share subscription agreement with CYVN Holdings L.L.C, through its affiliate CYVN Investments RSC Ltd, an investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi, pursuant to which CYVN will invest $2.2 billion in cash to subscribe for 294 million newly issued Class A ordinary shares of the company at $7.50 per share.

In July, CYVN invested $738.5 million in Nio, as well as bought $350 million of shares in Nio from Tencent Holdings Ltd. The new deal at closing will give the Abu Dhabi group a 20% stake in the EV maker.

Following the closing of the deal, CYVN will be entitled to nominate two directors to the company's board of directors so long as it continues to beneficially own no less than 15% of the company's outstanding share capital.

"With the enhanced balance sheet, Nio is well prepared to sharpen brand positioning, bolster sales and service capabilities, and make long-term investment in core technologies to navigate the intensifying competitive landscape, while continually improving execution efficiency and system capabilities," said William Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Nio, in a statement.

"Our increased investment in NIO represents a continuation of our ongoing strategy to build a leading global portfolio in the mobility space," said Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman and Managing Director of CYVN Holdings. "This transaction demonstrates our confidence in NIO's unique positioning and competitiveness in the global smart EV industry. We are excited to be a long-term strategic partner of NIO and support its efforts in product innovation, technological breakthroughs and international market expansion."

NIO is currently trading at $8.35, up $0.37 or 4.64%, on the NYSE.

