News & Insights

Chinese EV maker Nio raises $1 bln in convertible bond deal

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

September 19, 2023 — 10:38 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc 9866.HK said on Wednesday it had raised $1 billion in a two-tranche convertible bond from which it intends to use the proceeds to pay down debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

The company raised $500 million in a six-year put-four convertible bond and the same amount in a seven-year put-five bond.

The bonds will be senior, unsecured notes. The shorter dated bond has a 3.875% interest rate, while the seven-year bond's rate is 4.625%, Nio said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange announcement.

Nio's Hong Kong shares dropped 12% in morning trade on Wednesday after the final pricing decision was set.

"The company plans to use a portion of the net proceeds from the notes offering to repurchase a portion of the existing debt securities ... and the remainder mainly to further strengthen its balance sheet position as well as for general corporate purposes," the company said.

Nio said in late August it planned to launch its first self-development mobile telephone later this month to improve the appeal of its cars with better software and connectivity.

Nio posted a net loss of 6.12 billion yuan ($839.51 million) in the second quarter, versus a loss of 2.75 billion yuan in the corresponding period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Michael Perry and Jacqueline Wong)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.