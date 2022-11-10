Chinese EV maker Nio posts bigger quarterly loss, sees higher deliveries

Adds background, details on results

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chinese electric automaker Nio Inc 9866.HK, NIO.N on Thursday reported a bigger quarterly loss due to a jump in costs, and said it expects deliveries to almost double in the current quarter.

Most Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers are battling higher battery prices, intensifying competition and a rise in cost of sales.

Sales at Nio, Xpeng Inc 9868.HK and Li Auto Inc 2015.HK have surged in recent quarters on robust demand, helping them emerge as strong rivals to home-grown BYD Co 002594.SZ and U.S.-based Tesla Inc TSLA.O.

Nio expects deliveries of its vehicles, which include hybrids, EVs and fuel-cell units, to be between 43,000 and 48,000 for the fourth quarter. It delivered 31,607 vehicles in the third quarter.

The premium EV market player's vehicle sales rose 38.2% and deliveries jumped 29.3% from last year.

Shanghai-based Nio said net loss attributable widened to 4.14 billion yuan ($571.20 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 2.86 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 7.2479 Chinese yuan renminbi)

