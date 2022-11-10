US Markets
Chinese EV maker Nio posts bigger quarterly loss, forecasts higher deliveries

Credit: REUTERS/Norihiko Shirouzu

November 10, 2022 — 05:06 am EST

Written by Riya Sharma and Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chinese electric automaker Nio Inc 9866.HK, NIO.N on Thursday reported a bigger loss for the third quarter and said it expects deliveries to rise as much as 91.7% in the current quarter.

The Shanghai-based EV maker said net loss attributable widened to 4.14 billion yuan ($571.20 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 2.86 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 7.2479 Chinese yuan renminbi)

