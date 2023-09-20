Chinese EV maker Nio launches first mobile phone

By the end of June, it held cash and cash equivalents of $4.3 billion. It received an investment of $1.1 billion in July from CYVN Holdings and offered a $1-billion convertible bond on Monday.

The company is showing signs of recovery from a sales slump in the first half of the year, as August deliveries rose 81% on the year, thanks to the popularity of its revamped ES6 SUV.

It sold 94,352 vehicles in the first eight months, an increase of 31.9% over the year-earlier period, outpacing overall growth of electric car sales in China.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.