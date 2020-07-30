Li Auto, which manufactures smart electric SUVs in China, raised $1.1 billion by offering 95 million ADSs at $11.50, above the range of $8 to $10. New investor Hillhouse Capital indicated on $300 million of the IPO, and the company raised an additional $380 million in a concurrent private placement to existing shareholders. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $10 billion.



Li Auto plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LI. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank and CICC acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Chinese EV maker Li Auto prices US IPO above the range at $11.50 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



