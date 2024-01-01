Chinese EV giant BYD posts 62% jump in 2023 vehicle sales

Jan 1 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co 002594.SZ, the world's biggest seller of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids, sold about 3.02 million vehicles in 2023, an increase of 61.9%, it said on Monday.

The Shenzhen-based automaker said it sold about 1.6 million battery EVs as well as about 1.4 million plug-in hybrid EVs.

BYD said its battery and hybrid EV sales in December stood at 340,178 including 190,754 all-electric vehicles.

Last year, BYD announced plans to build a plant in Hungary.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gnaneshwar.Rajan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.