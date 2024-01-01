News & Insights

Chinese EV giant BYD posts 62% jump in 2023 vehicle sales

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

January 01, 2024 — 08:59 am EST

Written by Gnaneshwar Rajan for Reuters ->

Jan 1 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co 002594.SZ, the world's biggest seller of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids, sold about 3.02 million vehicles in 2023, an increase of 61.9%, it said on Monday.

The Shenzhen-based automaker said it sold about 1.6 million battery EVs as well as about 1.4 million plug-in hybrid EVs.

BYD said its battery and hybrid EV sales in December stood at 340,178 including 190,754 all-electric vehicles.

Last year, BYD announced plans to build a plant in Hungary.

