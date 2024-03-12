Chinese EV giant BYD launches new version of e2 hatchback with lower starting price

BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD 002594.SZ on Wednesday launched a new version of e2 EV hatchback with a lower starting price than its predecessor.

The model now starts at 89,800 yuan ($12,507), 12.7% lower than the previous version, Reuters calculations showed.

($1 = 7.1800 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

