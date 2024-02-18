News & Insights

Chinese EV giant BYD launches new plug-in hybrid sedan with lower starting price

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

February 18, 2024 — 09:10 pm EST

Written by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD 002594.SZ on Monday launched a new version of its plug-in hybrid sedan Qin Plus DM-i with a lower starting price, doubling down on price cuts to stay competitive in the world's largest auto market.

The new model goes for a starting price of 79,800 yuan ($11,090), down 20% from the previous version.

The Qin Plus hybrid competes with best-selling gasoline sedans such as Nissan's 7201.T Sylphy and VW's VOWG_p.DE Lavida.

($1 = 7.1953 yuan)

