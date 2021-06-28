TSLA

Chinese EV battery maker CATL extends deal with Tesla

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Chinese electric vehicle battery maker CATL said on Monday it has extended a battery supply deal with U.S. EV maker Tesla Inc to 2025.

Ningde-based CATL said in a stock exchange filing that it would supply battery cells to Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, until December 2025.

Other Tesla battery suppliers include Panasonic Corp 6752.T and LG Energy Solution.

