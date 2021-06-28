Chinese EV battery maker CATL extends deal with Tesla

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle battery maker CATL 300750.SZ said on Monday it has extended a battery supply deal with U.S. EV maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O to 2025.

Ningde-based CATL said in a stock exchange filing that it would supply battery cells to Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, until December 2025.

Other Tesla battery suppliers include Panasonic Corp 6752.T and LG Energy Solution.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.