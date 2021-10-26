Chinese Estates to book $37 mln loss from sale of Kaisa bonds

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd 0127.HK said it would book a loss of HK$288.37 million ($37.10 million) in the current fiscal year from its latest sale of bonds issued by Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd 1638.HK.

The Hong Kong-based property developer and investor sold an aggregate amount of $55 million notes issued by Kaisa for $19.32 million including accrued interest on Oct. 22 and 25 over the counter, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday.

The notes included 9.375% Senior Notes due 2024 with a $23 million principal, 10.875% Senior Perpetual Capital Securities with a $4 million principal and 11.7% Senior Notes due 2025 with a $28 million principal.

Chinese Estates said it will use the proceeds for general working capital and reinvestment.

The company said last week it would book a loss of HK$225.89 million ($29 million) in its current fiscal year from sale of bonds issued by Kaisa.

Chinese Estates, a former major shareholder of indebted developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, previously said it has significant investment in Kaisa, whose shares have fallen over the past few months due to wider liquidity concerns about China's real estate sector.

($1 = 7.7727 Hong Kong dollars)

