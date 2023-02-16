Chinese enterprises concerned about some Canadian trade practices, China's vice commerce minister says

Adds details, background

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chinese enterprises have concerns about some of the Canadian government's trade practices, Chinese vice commerce minister said on Thursday.

The vice commerce minister used the example of ZTE Corp 000063.SZ being excluded from the Canadian telecommunications market on the grounds of national security to express his concerns.

"In the future, I believe there will be a broader space for trade and investment cooperation between both countries," Wang Shouwen said in his speech at a dinner organised by the Canada-China Business Council.

He also stressed that China and Canada are actively calling for the "normal operation" of the WTO top-level decision-making body as soon as possible.

Wang's speech comes as officials in Ottawa continue to investigate the passage of several unidentified flying objects over North American airspace, at least one of which has been linked to China.

The incident comes not long after a diplomatic standoff between the two countries came to an end last year, following the United States reaching a deal with Huawei's CFO, Meng Wanzhou - who Canadian authorities had detained on charges of breaching U.S. sanctions - and China releasing two Canadian citizens it had arrested on spying charges.

