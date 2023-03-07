Chinese embassy says 'puzzled and strongly dissatisfied' with German decision on Huawei, ZTE

March 07, 2023 — 09:45 pm EST

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China is "very puzzled and strongly dissatisfied with the rash decision" made by the German government, if a report that Germany could ban Huawei and ZTE from parts of 5G networks is true, the Chinese embassy said in a statement on its website.

The embassy was referring to a report by German paper Zeit Online saying the government was planning to forbid telecoms operators from using certain components from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE.

