Chinese embassy in UK says ambassador's Twitter account was hacked

Rama Venkat Reuters
The Chinese embassy in Britain said on Wednesday that ambassador Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account had been hacked into.

"Recently, some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public," the embassy's spokesperson said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3heIJyD)

