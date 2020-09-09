Chinese embassy in UK says ambassador's Twitter account was hacked
Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Chinese embassy in Britain said on Wednesday that ambassador Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account had been hacked into.
"Recently, some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public," the embassy's spokesperson said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3heIJyD)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
