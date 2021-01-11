Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng secures $2 bln credit line to expand manufacturing

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc XPEV.N said on Tuesday it has secured a credit line of 12.8 billion yuan ($2 billion) from five Chinese banks to expand manufacturing and sales.

New York-listed Xpeng, which has a market value of $35 billion, said the credit facility will diversify its funding channels.

The maker of the P7 sedan and the G3 sport-utility vehicle is planning to build a third car plant in China.

The agreement was signed with Agricultural Bank of China 601288.SS, 1288.HK, Bank of China 3988.HK601988.SS, China Construction Bank 0939.HK601939.SS, China CITIC Bank 601998.SS and Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank 1551.HK.

Xpeng, which sells mainly in China and competes with Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Nio Inc NIO.N, delivered just over 27,000 vehicles last year.

($1 = 6.4716 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

