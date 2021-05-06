Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio launches in Norway

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc NIO.N has launched its branch in Norway and plans to start selling cars in the country as it pushes to expand globally, it said on Thursday.

Nio, which makes electric sport-utility vehicles in China's eastern city of Hefei, is employing more than 9,000 staff globally, said Chief Executive William Li.

The company has delivered more than 100,000 cars since it was set up in 2014, almost all of them in China.

