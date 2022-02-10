US Markets
XPEV

Chinese electric car maker Xpeng expands into Sweden and Netherlands

Contributor
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Chinese electric car maker Xpeng said on Thursday it was expanding further to Europe, taking aim at the Swedish and Dutch markets.

SHANGHAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chinese electric car maker Xpeng XPEV.N9868.HK said on Thursday it was expanding further to Europe, taking aim at the Swedish and Dutch markets.

Until now the only overseas foray for Xpeng, which makes the P7 and P5 sedans as well as the G3 and G9 sport-utility vehicles, has been Norway. It began shipping its cars there in late 2020.

Xpeng said in a statement it will open a store in Stockholm this week and will also partner with local auto dealer Bilia BILIa.ST.

It has also reached an agreement with the Dutch unit of Swiss vehicle distributor Emil Frey which will develop its sales and service network in the Netherlands and manage its stores there.

Xpeng intends to opens a store in the Netherlands next month, it added.

Led by former Alibaba 9988.HK executive He Xiaopeng, China's seventh-biggest EV maker is developing smart-car technologies including a smart cabin and autonomous driving.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XPEV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular