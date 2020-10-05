iHuman, which provides edutainment products for children in China, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Beijing, China-based company plans to raise $84 million by offering 7 million ADSs at a price range of $11 to $13. At the midpoint of the proposed range, iHuman would command a fully diluted market value of $649 million.



iHuman is a leading childhood edutainment company in China, providing learning services and learning materials and devices for children mainly aged between three and eight.



iHuman was founded in 2016 and booked $46 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol IH. Credit Suisse, Citi, Tiger Brokers, CMB International Capital and CITIC CLSA are joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Chinese edutainment provider iHuman sets terms for $84 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



