iHuman, which provides edutainment products for children in China, raised $84 million by offering 7 million ADSs at $12, within the range of $11 to $13.



iHuman plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol IH. Credit Suisse, Citi, Tiger Brokers, CMB International Capital and CITIC CLSA acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Chinese edutainment provider iHuman prices US IPO at $12 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



