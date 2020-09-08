iHuman, which provides edutainment products for children in China, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



iHuman is a leading childhood edutainment company in China, providing learning services and learning materials and devices for children mainly aged between three and eight. In the 1H20, the company ranked #1 in terms of paying users among online childhood edutainment providers in China and in terms of MAUs among online childhood edutainment providers in China.



The Beijing, China-based company was founded in 2016 and booked $46 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol IH. iHuman filed confidentially on June 26, 2020. Credit Suisse, Citi and Tiger Brokers are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Chinese edutainment provider iHuman files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.