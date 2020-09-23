Lixiang Education Holding, which provides private primary and secondary education services in China, announced terms for its IPO on Wednesday.



The Zhejiang, China-based company plans to raise $33 million by offering 3.3 million ADSs at a price range of $9 to $11. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Lixiang Education Holding would command a fully diluted market value of $133 million and an enterprise value of $104 million.



Lixiang's private education services primarily include primary and middle school education, and it was one of the top ten private primary and secondary education institutes in Zhejiang Province by students enrolled on a monthly average basis for the 2019/2020 school year. As of September 1, 2019, Lixiang had 4,558 enrolled students and 322 teachers.



Lixiang Education Holding was founded in 2001 and booked $23 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LXEH. AMTD Global Markets and Loop Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Chinese education services provider Lixiang Education Holding sets terms for $33 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.