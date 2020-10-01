Lixiang Education Holding, which provides private primary and secondary education services in China, raised $31 million by offering 3.3 million ADSs at $9.25, within the range of $9 to $11. At pricing, the company raised 8% less in proceeds than anticipated.



Lixiang Education Holding plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LXEH. AMTD Global Markets and Loop Capital Markets were the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Chinese education services provider Lixiang Education Holding prices US IPO at $9.25, within the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



