First High-School Education Group, which operates private high schools and provides tutoring services in China, raised $75 million by offering 7.5 million ADSs (33% secondary) at $10, within the range of $9.50 to $10.50. The company planned to raise an additional $4.5 million in a concurrent private placement to Ruihai Chuangfeng, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Haier Financial Leasing. At pricing, First High-School Education Group commands a market value of $289 million.



First High-School Education Group plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FHS. The Benchmark Company, Valuable Capital, and TF International acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Chinese education provider First High-School Education Group prices US IPO at $10 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



