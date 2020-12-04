17 Education & Technology Group, which provides online K-12 tutoring services in China, raised $288 million by offering 27.4 million ADSs at $10.50, within the range of $9.50 to $11.50. New investor China Pinnacle Equity Management had indicated on purchasing up to $80 million of the IPO (28% of the deal).



17 Education & Technology's smart in-school classroom solution delivers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across 70,000+ K-12 schools. The company covered approximately 56% of the primary schools, 60% of the middle schools, and 7% of the high schools using smart in-school classroom solutions in China in the 1H20.



17 Education & Technology Group plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol YQ. Goldman Sachs (Asia), Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Chinese education company 17 Education & Technology prices US IPO at $10.50 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



