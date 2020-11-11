Chinese E-Commerce Stocks Falling Dramatically: Warning or Opportunity for Investors?

Throughout the election, there was a lot of talk about socialism. It was a word used frequently by the Trump campaign to describe Joe Biden’s policies. In U.S. politics it has come to mean anything that involves the redistribution of wealth, even at the margins, or anything that can be labeled as "progressive."

However, in economics, the word has a specific meaning. It refers to government, rather than private, control of businesses. This week, investors in Chinese internet stocks have been reminded of what actual socialism can look like, and that China is still fundamentally a socialist country.

When the anticipated IPO of the fintech giant Ant was suspended by regulators earlier this month, the Chinese government let it be known that they are unhappy with the massive amount of power that the big internet and e-commerce companies are accumulating in the country, and that they intend to do something about it. There were rumors then that the government may insist on at least a minority stake in Ant and there are rumors now that one of the possible changes would be enforced more generally. There is talk of some degree of government ownership of other companies, firms like Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD).

To the earlier point I made: For economists, raising the income tax rate on earnings over $400k by a few points isn't socialism. Public ownership of corporations is.

The contrast between the economically inaccurate accusations of socialism and the real thing is pretty clear when you look at the market reactions when the "S"-word has been bandied about over the last couple of weeks. When it became clear that Biden had won the election, the U.S. stock market still soared on good vaccine news. When the Chinese story broke, BABA and JD quickly lost around fifteen to twenty percent of their value, despite being in the midst of “Singles Day” season, by far the best time of the year for Chinese e-commerce companies:

For traders and investors, there is an interesting lesson there about how much attention they should pay to political rhetoric. More immediately though, it also raises a question: Are these big drops in Chinese e-commerce stocks warnings or opportunities?

I am inclined to see them more as opportunities but would probably wait a while before making a final decision.

Long-term, I’m sure BABA and JD will be fine. The recent history of the Chinese Communist Party would suggest that there is little, if any, chance of the most extreme measure being taken, that being nationalizing the companies. It would mean completely abandoning the pro-market reforms of the last decade or so, and the Party seems only too aware that the prosperity that has come with those reforms has been a big factor in damping down political protest and enabling them to retain power. Backtracking right now makes no sense politically. There could, however, be some move to stem the rise of these companies. After all, if they become too powerful, they themselves could become a political threat.

Some form of regulation is now just about inevitable, if for no other reason than that the government has declared as much, and it is highly unlikely that they will lose face by then doing nothing. Given that, there is not much chance of a rapid bounce back in these stocks. It is, however, likely to be a situation where the fear of what is to come is far more destructive to the value of these companies than anything that will actually occur.

Separating the financial and banking operations from the e-commerce divisions of these companies would be a possibility, as would outlawing some restrictive practices, but those things are unlikely to do any long-term damage to the prospects of JD or BABA. Shareholders would presumably end up owning stock both companies in the event forced spinoffs. While restrictive practices have obvious short-term appeal, the history of capitalism clearly shows that competition is ultimately a good thing.

So while the turbulence in JD, BABA and other similar Chinese stocks may not be over, it is a good time for long-term investors to start thinking about some levels at which you would be a buyer. That could mean looking for likely support levels, such as around $60 for JD and $240 for BABA, or it could mean waiting for evidence of a bounce after a bottom has formed but, either way, having a plan to take advantage of the drop in these stocks makes sense right now.

