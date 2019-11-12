Chinese e-commerce services provider Oriental Culture Holding files and sets terms for a $10 million US IPO

Oriental Culture Holding, which provides e-commerce services for artists and collectors in China, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $10 million in an initial public offering.



The Nanjing, China-based company plans to raise $10 million by offering 2.5 million shares at $4 to command a market value of $97 million and an enterprise value of $80 million.



Oriental Culture Holding was founded in 2018 and booked $13 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DFWH. Oriental Culture Holding filed confidentially on May 13, 2019. ViewTrade is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



