Oriental Culture Holding, which operates an online marketplace for artists and collectors in China, raised the proposed share offering for its upcoming IPO on Friday.



The Nanjing, China-based company now plans to raise $20 million by offering 5.1 million shares at a price range of $4 to $4. The company originally planned to offer 2.5mm shares at $4, before increasing the offer to 5 million shares at the same price earlier this month. At $4, Oriental Culture Holding would command a market cap of $81 million, a 32% decrease from its previous terms due to the creation of treasury shares from shares surrendered by insiders.



Oriental Culture Holding was founded in 2018 and booked $13 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OCG. ViewTrade is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Chinese e-commerce platform Oriental Culture Holding ups share offering ahead of $20 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



