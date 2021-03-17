Jowell Global, which operates an e-commerce platform for cosmetics and health products in China, raised $26 million by offering 3.7 million shares at $7, as expected. At pricing, the company commands a market value of $174 million.



Jowell Global is one of leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, offering both its own brand of products as well as products from international and domestic branded products from 200+ manufacturers. It currently operates through four sales channels: online direct sales, authorized retail store distribution, third-party merchants, and live streaming marketing.



Jowell Global plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol JWEL. Network 1 Financial Securities acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The article Chinese e-commerce platform Jowell Global prices US IPO at $7 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.