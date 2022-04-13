Chinese e-cigarette firms can trade on platform from June 15

China Tobacco said on Wednesday that e-cigarette manufacturers, wholesalers and retail market players with licenses can gradually trade on the e-cigarette trading management platform starting from June 15.

China's market regulator on Tuesday unveiled national standards for e-cigarettes which will go into effect from Oct. 1.

