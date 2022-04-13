Chinese e-cigarette firms can trade on platform from June 15

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China Tobacco said on Wednesday that e-cigarette manufacturers, wholesalers and retail market players with licenses can gradually trade on the e-cigarette trading management platform starting from June 15.

China's market regulator on Tuesday unveiled national standards for e-cigarettes which will go into effect from Oct. 1.

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.