Regencell Bioscience Holdings, which is developing formulations of traditional Chinese medicine for ADHD and ASD, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $18 million in an initial public offering.



Regencell is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The company has three standardized TCM formulae candidates under development targeting mild, moderate, and severe ADHD and ASD conditions. It plans to commence its second research study for these candidates in the 2Q21.



The Hong Kong-based company was founded in 2014 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RGCB. Regencell Bioscience Holdings filed confidentially on November 13, 2020. Maxim Group LLC is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Chinese drug developer Regencell Bioscience files for an $18 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



