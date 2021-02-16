Chinese drone-maker's stock plunges on negative short seller report

Companies
Shares of drone manufacturer EHang Holdings Ltd plunged on Tuesday after an investment research firm said it had shorted the stock and questioned the accuracy of what the Chinese company has said about its business.

Shares of Guangzhou, China-based EHang closed down 62.7% at $46.30 a share on Nasdaq.

Wolfpack Research, which specializes in short selling, or betting that shares will fall, said EHang is "an elaborate stock promotion" and that the producer of unmanned aerial vehicle technology has lied about its products, manufacturing, revenues and partnerships.

There was no immediate response to an e-mail sent to EHang's U.S. investor relations representative seeking comment.

EHang's stock soared from around $13 a share in early December to $124.09 on Friday. The stock made its U.S. debut in December 2019 after an initial public offering priced at $12.50 share.

